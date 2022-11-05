LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Wednesday fire in Las Cruces took place in an apartment, officials said. One woman was medically treated following the incident.

The Las Cruces Fire Department was called to an apartment on Delano Drive Wednesday. Smoke was coming from the residence when crews arrived.

The fire was located in the kitchen and extinguished. The apartment sustained smoke damage, and a resident of the apartment had to be treated for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and damages are yet to be fully determined.