$1 million raised to fund NMSU chile research

New Mexico State University is putting $1 million toward the study of green chile.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports an endowed research chair has been fully funded. This is a permanent pool of finding invested to study chile. Fundraising for the project has been going on since 2019, however, they had not met their goal recently.

The announcement was made during the 2019 New Mexico Chile Conference.

The chair has been named after longtime chile researcher Paul Bosland. Officials hope this will keep chile research at the university for decades.

