LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) said a woman was killed in traffic on Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Solano Drive near California Avenue in Las Cruces for a pedestrian-involved crash. A woman, age 38, had been hit by a vehicle. She died at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated, authorities said.

After talking to witnesses, LCPD determined the woman may have walked into traffic during “dark conditions” where there was no crosswalk.

They do not expect to charge anyone at this time.