1 killed in crash near Santa Fe

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 21-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Interstate 25 near milepost 295 east of Santa Fe.

New Mexico State Police say on Oct. 3 a 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by Amber Lynn Ortiz of Santa Fe was traveling southbound on I-25 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. NMSP says Ortiz was pronounced dead on the scene.

NMSP says alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash and the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

