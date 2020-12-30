1 killed in crash near Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is dead after a crash near Moriarty Monday night. New Mexico State Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Lexco and McNabb roads in Torrance County just south of Moriarty at about 11:30 p.m.

NMSP says a 1995 Honda vehicle driven by Nancy Taylor, 37, of Moriarty was traveling south on Lexco road, and for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, striking a telephone pole. NMSP says Taylor was ejected and died on the scene. NMSP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were not properly worn and Taylor was the only occupant in the vehicle. No other information was provided.

