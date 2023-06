A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was killed and five others were injured in a crash involving a semi-truck. It happened near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

According to Sunland Park Fire, they responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officials said one of the five individuals is suffering life-threatening injuries, but no word yet on how they are doing.