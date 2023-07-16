DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer-involved shooting in Doña Ana County killed one man and injured a woman. It happened Sunday morning.

Around 1:25 a.m., deputies at a gas station saw a truck pulling a utility trailer with a blown tire near the interstate. The driver didn’t stop on a ramp, and deputies pursued it. The truck stopped near Settlers Pass.

Officials said the driver began firing, and deputies, along with State Police, Las Cruces officers, and Border Patrol units, returned fire and took cover. The driver was shot.

A female passenger was injured by gunfire. The driver died, and no officers were reported injured.

On Tuesday, authorities are holding a press conference about the incident.