SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting at Franklin Miles Skate Park. Officers were sent to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a man was reported walking around with a gunshot wound.

The 34-year-old was found near Siringo Road and Llano Street. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police said there is no threat to the community at the park. They have not released the names of anyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.