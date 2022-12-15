NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There was a police shooting Wednesday night. It happened in San Juan County and left a suspect injured, authorities said.
The shooting was in the area of Natane and Alise while deputies were attempting to serve a restraining order and eviction notice. They said, when they confronted the subject, he presented a gun, and, at one point, deputies shot.
Story continues below:
- Health: New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older
- Albuquerque: Elderly couple loses everything in Albuquerque fire; wife in critical condition
- Trending: Governor eyeing another round of New Mexico tax rebates in 2023
- Crime: More than 150 pounds of drugs seized at border near New Mexico, Texas
They said the suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries but didn’t say how severe they are. The San Juan County Regional Officer-involved Shooting Task Force is investigating.
The subject’s name has not been released.