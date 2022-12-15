NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There was a police shooting Wednesday night. It happened in San Juan County and left a suspect injured, authorities said.

The shooting was in the area of Natane and Alise while deputies were attempting to serve a restraining order and eviction notice. They said, when they confronted the subject, he presented a gun, and, at one point, deputies shot.

They said the suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries but didn’t say how severe they are. The San Juan County Regional Officer-involved Shooting Task Force is investigating.

The subject’s name has not been released.