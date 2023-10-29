EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead and at least five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night, October 28 in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD).

LCPD said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dyer Street and Missouri Avenue in Las Cruces.

A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed one person died and several others were hurt.

No word yet on what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. Once more information is released, it will be added to this article.