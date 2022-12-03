NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning. One person was killed in the incident, police reported.
The New Mexico State Police responded to a crash on US 550 near milepost 105 around 6:47 a.m. The crash involved one commercial motor vehicle. The vehicle rolled over, and there was one fatality.
Police said they are still investigating, and a lane in the area had to be closed for the removal of the vehicle and the continuance of the investigation.