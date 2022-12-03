NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning. One person was killed in the incident, police reported.

The New Mexico State Police responded to a crash on US 550 near milepost 105 around 6:47 a.m. The crash involved one commercial motor vehicle. The vehicle rolled over, and there was one fatality.

Photo courtesy of the San Juan County Fire and Rescue Photo courtesy of the San Juan County Fire and Rescue

Police said they are still investigating, and a lane in the area had to be closed for the removal of the vehicle and the continuance of the investigation.