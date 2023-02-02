TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The others have since been found and turned over to animal control.

Deputies increased their presence at Tucumcari schools as a precaution. News of the attack left residents stunned. “It’s pretty dangerous, especially around a school,” said one resident. “Well, any place at that.”

“I don’t understand why people let their dogs run free and of course, I don’t know if they had any owners, but this shouldn’t happen,” said another resident.

Police are still investigating who may own the dogs and forward their findings to the district attorney to determine if charges should be filed.

News 13 has crews in Tucumcari and will provide an update in our later newscasts.