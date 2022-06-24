CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Elgin Street after reports of shots fired and found a man who had been shot. They say he was sent to the Carlsbad Medical Center and later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111, Crime Stoppers at 575-887-1888, visit Eddy County Crime Stoppers website, or use the app P3 Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest.