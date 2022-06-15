SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating a shooting in the Wild Horse Valley area. Around 10:25 am. on June 15 a law enforcement task force made contact with a man wanted for multiple felony warrants. Details are very limited but they say that while in contact with the man, a Deputy U.S. Marshal fired.

The man died on scene. There were no injuries to any law enforcement. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 505-334-6107.