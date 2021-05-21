1 dead in crash involving 4 tractor-trailer trucks on I-10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash in Grant County has claimed the life of a Texas man. New Mexico State Police report that officers responded to a crash involving four tractor-trailer trucks on May 19, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. at the rest stop on I-10 near milepost 53 between Deming and Lordsburg.

According to authorities, an initial investigation indicated that a 2018 International tractor-trailer truck that was driven by 33-year-old Steven Carpenter was traveling east on I-10. Police say that for unknown reasons, the truck collided into the back of a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer truck that was traveling east on I-10 and was taking the exit for the rest stop.

The 2018 International truck continued past the Freightliner and reportedly collided into the rear end of a second tractor-trailer truck that was parked along the entrance lane into the rest area which then caused the parked truck to collide with a third tractor-trailer truck. NMSP reports that Carpenter, who is from El Paso, Texas, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Police state that the drivers of the first and second trucks that were impacted suffered minor injuries while the driver of the third truck was not injured. Authorities report that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn at the time of the crash.

NMSP is investigating the incident.