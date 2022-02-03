NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More details have been released in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened in Guadalupe County Wednesday. New Mexico State Police said officers began investigating the crash around 9:38 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 40, eight miles west of Santa Rosa.

Officials say a semi-truck driven by a 62-year-old man was traveling east on I-40 and collided into the read end of another semi, driven by a 35-year-old man. Both drivers were uninjured. However, after their collision, 11 additional commercial motor vehicles, along with three passenger cars, crashed into each other. All vehicles involved were traveling east.

A van involved had six people inside with ages ranging from 13 to 39 years old. A 35-year-old in that van, Florin Lordache of Romania, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner. The remaining people in the van had various other injuries and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. There were no other injuries reported.

Road and weather conditions are believed to be the contributing factors. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts appear to have been worn.