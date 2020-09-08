1 dead following head-on crash near Hondo, New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on crash on US380, near milepost 106, by Hondo, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say a 2004 Dodge Durango, driven by Charity Autumn Swanner of Nogal, New Mexico was traveling east on US380 September 5 around 12:07 p.m. NMSP say for an unknown reason, the Dodge left the roadway. Police say the Dodge then came back onto the roadway, crossed over the center line into oncoming westbound traffic.

The Dodge collided head-on into a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling west. Nicholas E. Woods (49) of Hobbs, New Mexico sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. Swanner, the driver of the Dodge was cited for careless driving.

No other information has been released at this time.

Latest News