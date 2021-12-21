1 dead following crash on I-40 in Guadalupe County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle in Guadalupe County. NMSP reports that on Dec. 19, around 1:14 p.m. officers began their investigation of the crash that occurred on I-40 near Milepost 268 west of Santa Rosa.

According to authorities, an initial investigation indicated that a 2017 Freightliner CMV driven by 32-year-old Mandeep Singh of Michigan was traveling east on I-40. Police report for unknown reasons, the CMV left the roadway and entered the median, struck a cable barrier, turning the vehicle on its side.

NMSP states that the driver, Singh was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, causing fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

NMSP reports alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash continues to be under investigation.