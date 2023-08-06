LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are investigating a pedestrian versus train crash that left one person dead.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Lohman and Amador.
The name of the deceased was not released.
by: Laila Freeman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Laila Freeman
Posted:
Updated:
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are investigating a pedestrian versus train crash that left one person dead.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Lohman and Amador.
The name of the deceased was not released.