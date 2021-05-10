1 dead after rollover crash in Sierra County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two candidates are looking to replace Democrat Deb Haaland in Congress. Ahead of the special election for the First Congressional District of New Mexico, FOX New Mexico hosted a debate. KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee hosted a discussion ahead of the debate with KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez. Below are some highlights.

Sanchez says this is an interesting race since neither one has name recognition. "This is a very unique electoral environment. Usually, we are looking for name recognition. Neither candidate has run state-wide, has not run city-wide.... where they do have name recognition, its essentially the same area of Albuquerque," said Sanchez. He also says that a lot of the campaign has been about who can get their name out there. He also added that they are making it a nationalized race and attaching themself to what is happening nationally.