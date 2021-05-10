1 dead after rollover crash in Sierra County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 25-year-old man is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 near mile marker 67 south of Truth or Consequences. New Mexico State Police say on May 8, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on I-25 and for reasons unknown, left the road and rolled.
NMSP says the driver, Anthony Padilla, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly used. No other information was provided.