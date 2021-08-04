1 dead after rollover crash in Roosevelt Co.

New Mexico News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An 85-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Causey. New Mexico State Police say on Monday afternoon, a 2011 Chevrolet four-door vehicle driven by Eva Lee Laverne was traveling north on State Route 114 and for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road, struck a tree, and rolled. 

NMSP says Laverne was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. NMSP says seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No other information was provided.

