MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Road 118 west of Gallup. They said it happened on May 29 when a 1998 Dodge truck, driven by 44-year-old Gregory Bradfield of Wichita, Kansas, was traveling westbound around mile marker 14.

Bradfield tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and that’s when investigators said he collided head-on with a 2006 GMC pickup traveling eastbound. The crash caused the Dodge to roll over. Bradfield died on the scene.

The driver of the GMC truck was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. The three other passengers in the GMC were treated and released on the scene. The crash is still under investigation.