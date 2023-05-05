CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department said one person died after a police chase coming from Texas. They said Thursday at about 1:46 a.m., Clovis police dispatch was told of a police chase into New Mexico from Texas. The vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Manuel Delgado, was headed westbound into Clovis and was reportedly traveling about 80 miles per hour.

Police said Delgado failed to take a curve correctly near 1st Street between Rencher and Merriweather. He crossed the eastbound lanes of 1st Street, hit a tree, and stopped in a lot. Delgado was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff’s Office.