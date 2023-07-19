EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal crash claimed one life Wednesday morning. It happened in Eddy County, New Mexico.

According to Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover on US Highway 62/180 around 5:46 a.m. It was near milepost 47.

Through an investigation, officials gathered that the vehicle was heading east before it went into the center median. The driver reportedly overcorrected, and the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes and left the road. It rolled over but ended upright.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was ejected and died. They are still investigating.