HARDING COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash happened early Wednesday morning, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) reported. It involved one fatality.

According to NMSP, the crash happened around 1 a.m. on State Road 39 near milepost 32, which is northwest of Logan, New Mexico.

Authorities believe a Chevy Tahoe was heading south on the road and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. It hit a Toyota van head-on, NMSP said.

The Tahoe driver, identified as Cesar Gomez Lucio, 35, of Hobbs, died during the collision. Authorities said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The Toyota’s driver and four passengers were treated for injuries deemed non-life-threatening, and their conditions are currently unknown.

NMSP said they aren’t sure why the Tahoe crossed the centerline. However, they suspect alcohol to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.