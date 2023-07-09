CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police said one person is dead after a shooting. It happened Sunday morning.

Police released little information, but said before 9:30 Sunday, they received a call about a person being shot.

When they arrived at the area of 9th and Davis Street, they found a male laying in the driveway with a wound on his face area.

The person’s name will be released at a later date.

If you know anything about this homicide, call Clovis police at 575-769-1921. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.