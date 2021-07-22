Person found dead in U-Haul truck smuggling migrants

U-Haul truck carrying more than ten illegal immigrants pulled over near Carrizozo, New Mexico on July 22, 2021 | Image courtesy LCSO

TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was found dead after authorities pulled over a U-Haul truck in southern New Mexico smuggling more than ten migrants Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO reports they pulled over the U-Haul truck on U.S. 54 south of Carrizozo. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

