MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A rollover on Saturday morning killed one person, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) reported. They began investigating around 7 a.m.
Authorities stated a black vehicle, driven by Ruth Cisneros, 25, was heading west on I-40 near milepost 68 when it swerved between the road and the left shoulder. It flipped and rolled. Cisneros was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Four passengers, all children, were taken to an Albuquerque hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
NMSP said they don’t think alcohol was a factor, but the driver and passengers weren’t wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.