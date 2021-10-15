1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes near Reserve

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local pilot is dead and two passengers are in the hospital after a small plane crash in Catron County. New Mexico State Police say the aircraft went down in Sheep Basin, south of Reserve around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Story continues below

The pilot, Linda Pecotte from Silver City was killed. The conditions of the two passengers are unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES