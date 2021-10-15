1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes near Reserve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local pilot is dead and two passengers are in the hospital after a small plane crash in Catron County. New Mexico State Police say the aircraft went down in Sheep Basin, south of Reserve around 11 a.m. on Friday.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Murder suspect from New York arrested near Edgewood
- Politics: Albuquerque mayoral candidate accused of violating FCC provisions
- Weather: Warmer weather this weekend after a cold start to Saturday
- Crime: Shoplifter hits Target stores 20+ times, taking thousands in goods
- Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 15 de Octubre 2021
The pilot, Linda Pecotte from Silver City was killed. The conditions of the two passengers are unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to investigate the crash.