LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash after a police chase in Las Vegas. The crash happened on Wednesday.

Authorities alleged 42-year-old Gilbert Montoya fled from Las Vegas police around noon and crashed at Grand Avenue and Chavez Street.

Montoya was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. A 33-year-old passenger was taken to an Albuquerque hospital.

No one else was injured.