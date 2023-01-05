LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash after a police chase in Las Vegas. The crash happened on Wednesday.
Authorities alleged 42-year-old Gilbert Montoya fled from Las Vegas police around noon and crashed at Grand Avenue and Chavez Street.
Montoya was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. A 33-year-old passenger was taken to an Albuquerque hospital.
No one else was injured.