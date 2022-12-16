ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have emerged in the deadly UNM shooting in November. Police said a student who was involved in the incident has been charged.

Eli-sha Upshaw has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and also conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Upshaw, along with Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and Mya Hill are accused of conspiring to lure NMSU basketball player Michael Peake to the UNM campus to beat him.

That’s after a fight at the Lobos-Aggie football game where Travis had been beaten up and blamed Peake.

Upshaw is accused of bringing a bat to the fight in November and hitting Peake with it. Peake and Travis exchanged gunfire which ended with Peake injured and Travis dead.

The complaint stated Upshaw and Smith then called 911 and also pressed a campus help button. They reportedly left the scene, broke a window at Coronado Hall, and changed their clothes.

When they returned to where Travis had died, the complaint said Upshaw pinned another man against a wall who was laughing while they watched Travis.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault and released to his mother in Plano, Texas, last month.