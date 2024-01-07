BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Three hikers were helped off of La Luz Trail this weekend. New Mexico State Police air support, Albuquerque Police Department’s Open Space, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Open Space, Bernalillo County Fire Department, and Cibola Search and Rescue worked on the rescue.

On Saturday evening, the agencies formed a team to follow the AMRC team who had gone up the trail. The two teams hiked about six miles in snowy, cold conditions to find the three lost hikers.

Two of the hikers were able to walk down the trail with the teams. The third hiker had cold exposure and needed assistance to make it down the trail. That hiker was airlifted to a hospital, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.