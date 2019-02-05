ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - Lottery officials are looking for a person that has the $1 million winning ticket.

According to officials, the ticket was sold in the Alamogordo area. The winning numbers for the Feb. 2, 2019 draw were 10, 17, 18, 43, 65 and Powerball number 13. The $1 million winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers but missed the Powerball number.

This is the third big winning ticket sold in New Mexico in the last two months. Richard Nelson of Taos claimed a $412,215 Roadrunner Cash prize from January 23, 2019 draw. Right before Christmas, Timothy Monte of Tohajiilee claimed a $4 million Mega Millions prize from the December 14, 2018 draw.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Feb. 6 is worth $204 million.

All drawing game prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing or the first

business day after the 90th day if the Lottery is not open for business.