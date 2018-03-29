New Mexico voters warm to idea of professional Legislature

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
New Mexico voters warm to idea of professional Legislature_1522332607747.jpg.jpg

Voters in New Mexico may be warming to the idea of professionalizing the nation’s only unsalaried Legislature.

A poll commissioned by the watchdog group Common Cause found that just over half of registered voters statewide support paying state lawmakers a yearly salary so that they can focus more on public service and less other employment.

New Mexico reimburses lawmakers for some expenses but provides no salary in a citizen legislature that brings together active or retired teachers, engineers, lawyers, ranchers and others for 30- and 60-day sessions in alternating years.

Poll results Wednesday also show nearly two-thirds of respondents favor lengthening legislative sessions to address policy and budgetary issues.

Albuquerque-based Research and Polling surveyed 452 registered voters by phone in January, with an error margin of 4.6 percentage points.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss