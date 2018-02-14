New Mexico urges Congress to rein in dark money

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Legislature is urging the U.S. Congress to restore greater federal and local regulation of political spending that influence elections and governance – and hopes other statehouses will do the same.

The state Senate voted 24-16 on Tuesday for an initiative aimed at regulating and possibly limiting the role of money in politics through an amendment to the federal Constitution. Both chambers of the Democrat-led Legislature have now approved the measure.

The effort seeks to reverse Supreme Court actions including the 2010 Citizens United decision that cleared the way for unlimited independent elections spending.

Similar measures are slated for introduction soon in Alabama and New Hampshire. The non-binding resolution called a “memorial” also pledges support for a constitutional amendment to end partisan gerrymandering.