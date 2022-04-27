NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s public colleges and universities are working together to make it easier for students to transfer between schools. The New Mexico Higher Education Department hosted the first annual New Mexico Transfer Summit bringing together 250 people to help streamline the transfer process.

The department says they are already working with professionals to identify areas of improvement for transfer students, and working with students to determine what they want to do early in their academic careers. In a news release Robert Vasquez, Senior Director of Transfer and Pathways at Central New Mexico Community College said, “If we as higher education institutions can take on the leg work, we can greatly reduce time to completion and ease the process for students.”

Unlike many other states that have centralized university systems, New Mexico has 29 independent colleges, universities, and branch campuses each of which determines standards for admission and academics. Credits earned through general education courses statewide are already accepted by other state public colleges and universities when students transfer.