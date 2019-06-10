New Mexico United players surprise young hospital patients

Some of Presbyterian hospital’s youngest patients received a special surprise Monday.

New Mexico United Players and coaches stopped in at the children’s hospital. They played board games, air hockey, basketball, and even kicked around a soccer ball together.

One parent said small gestures like this make a big difference. “My son is a huge soccer fan. He loves soccer. He also plays, so for him to come here, it was very special,” parent Lisa Gutierrez said.

The team hopes to make other hospital visits throughout the season.