New Mexico Supreme Court will not hear request to block vetoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will not hear arguments on the lawsuit against the governor for her vetoes, which eliminated funding for universities and the legislature.

The court said since there is a special session on the calendar, this lawsuit is a last resort and New Mexico has not reached that point yet.

As this budget fight drags on, it’s been a war of words with both sides saying they are fighting for New Mexico families.

The court was scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, May 15. That hearing has been canceled, shifting focus on the special session to start in about two weeks.

“I hope it is a win-win for the people of New Mexico. Not for legislators and not for me. It is not about us. It’s about us working together on behalf of the people of New Mexico and having a good, balanced budget that will provide all the services that are necessary by the state,” Gov. Martinez said.

Gov. Susana Martinez said the veto defunding the state’s colleges and the legislature was never permanent, just a tactical move to get the state under budget until a special session.

In the meantime, she wants Democrats to come up with a budget fix that doesn’t include tax hikes. The Democrats said the state can’t afford more cuts and say her new idea doesn’t make sense.

“She says she doesn’t want a tax on working families and literally the next breath, let’s tax food and groceries. I can tell you definitively that will not pass the House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe.

The special session starts on May 24, less than two weeks from now.

If you’re hoping the two sides are working together behind the scenes — keep hoping. The Democrats said they haven’t spoken to anyone in the governor’s office since last week.

Democrats said they still want the Supreme Court to rule on whether the governor overstepped her authority by line item vetoing constitutionally funded things like the legislature and higher education.