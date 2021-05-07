SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a case that could have major implications for what prosecutors are forced to prove when asking a judge to hold a suspect in jail ahead of trial. Oral arguments are expected to begin at 10 a.m. in the case involving a man accused of numerous burglaries in Albuquerque, who has since been out on conditions of release through an expected trial.

Oral arguments in the Supreme Court case are expected to last one hour, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says Jesse Mascareno-Haidle has confessed to dozens of home break-ins and could be tied to as many as 80 cases. So far, he’s facing at least two burglary charges.

Earlier this year, Bernalillo County prosecutors sought to keep Mascareno-Haidle in jail through trial, but a Bernalillo County district court judge opted to release him. Prosecutors appealed that decision, but in early April, district court Judge Courtney Weeks denied the appeal.

Court filings show Judge Weeks indicated that prosecutors failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that no conditions of release will reasonably protect the safety of the community until trial. In mid-April, a district court judge further loosened Mascareno-Haidle’s conditions of release.

Chief Deputy District Attorney James Grayson will be representing the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Noah Gelb will be representing the Law Offices of the New Mexico Public Defender’s Office.