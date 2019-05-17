New Mexico Supreme Court suspends Albuquerque attorney

An Albuquerque attorney will not be practicing law following a New Mexico Supreme Court ruling that suspended his license.

Thursday, justices suspended Daniel M. Salazar’s license for at least 18 month for failing to obey court rules. They say Salazar intentionally disregarded rules for filing deadlnes for appeals and left clients in limbo for years.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, in one instance Salazar was found to wait three years to file a notice of appeal. Court rules state that these filings must be made within 30 days.

The ruling says the court hopes the latest discipline salvages Salazar’s “potential and ability to practice law”. Salazar has stated that he is filing a motion to reconsider the ruling.