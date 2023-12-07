SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being arrested, it took 69 months for then-accused murderer Jeremiah John Gurule to get a trial. He was eventually convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, but an appeals court overturned the conviction on concerns that his right to a speedy trial may have been violated. Now, the New Mexico Supreme Court says there was no violation.

Gurule was convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend, Elizabeth Brito. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

There’s no set legal definition when it comes to what a “speedy trial” actually is, Justice David K. Thomson wrote in the Supreme Court’s opinion. So, the court took a look at exactly why it took more than five years to get to Gurule’s trial.

“We weigh the reasons for the delay in large part against Defendant because much of the delay was the result of the multiple considerations of Defendant’s competence to stand trial,” the opinion says. In other words, after his arrest, Gurule played a part in the delay, including asking for an extension (called a continuance) on the eve of the trial. Much of the cause for delay was over whether or not Gurule was competent to stand trial.

But not everyone at the Supreme Court agreed. Dissenters Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon and Justice Michael E. Vigil say Gurule’s right was violated, writing, “we should only weigh delays resulting from competency evaluations against Defendant if such delays were ‘unreasonable.’ It cannot be said that taking the time to determine competency here was unreasonable or a tactic employed by Defendant to delay his trial.”

The majority of the Supreme Court argued that competency evaluations are ultimately for the benefit of the defendant. So, the argument goes, it’s hard to argue that such delays violate the defendant’s rights. They also argue that issues related to the delay, such as Gurule’s claims that he faced anxiety while in administrative segregation, were ultimately the result of Gurule’s own behavior.

Now, the case goes back to the New Mexico Court of Appeals for consideration of issues beyond the delays. The appeals court will have to consider Gurule’s claims that prosecutors didn’t present sufficient evidence and his claim that the lower court failed to instruct the jury to consider self-defense.