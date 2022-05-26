LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has named interim chief Andrew Bowen to lead the department permnanelty. He replaces Stephen Lopez who retired in December 2020.
Story continues below
- Crime: Police seek to ID man in Mickey Mouse shirt after shots fired at Top Golf
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Fire Rescue battling bosque fire near Coors and Montano
- New Mexico: Delinquent property tax auctions scheduled in seven counties
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 25 de Mayo 2022
Bowen has more tha n20 years of experience with NMSU Police and also served with the campus fire department.