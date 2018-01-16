New Mexico state Senate fills leadership slot

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico state Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque has been chosen as Democratic Senate majority whip.

Stewart was named to the post Monday. Democratic state Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque was ousted last month as majority whip and ended his campaign for lieutenant governor amid allegations that he harassed women at a previous job a decade ago. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Stewart joined the Senate in 2015 after serving for 20 years in the state House of Representatives.