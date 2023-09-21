ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are calling this year’s state fair one of the safest in years. The department says its officers made four misdemeanor arrests, and no vehicles were stolen from the 230-acre EXPO New Mexico property. As part of 2023’s fair safety efforts, over 2,900 kids were tagged in NMSP’s “Tag your Tots” program.

The Albuquerque Police Department, meanwhile, made three felony and four misdemeanor arrests in its ten-day operation over the course of the New Mexico State Fair.

“The New Mexico State Police take great pride in ensuring the State Fair is a safe and enjoyable experience for the public,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler. “My officers worked tirelessly throughout the event to create a safe environment where families and friends could come together and make memories.”

“We’re grateful to the New Mexico State Police, Expo New Mexico’s Safety and Security Staff, and other partner agencies for executing a collaborative safety plan to perfection,” said Expo New Mexico General Manager Dan Mourning. “Thanks to this partnership, there were no felony incidents inside the fairgrounds and only four misdemeanor arrests, making this one of the safest events in the country.”