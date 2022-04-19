NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal single vehicle rollover crash on April 16, around 3:00 p.m. The crash occurred on I-25 south of Socorro near milepost 143.

Police say the investigation indicated a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 53-year-old female from Albuquerque was traveling south on I-25 and for reasons still under investigation, the Jeep left the road and rolled.

According to NMSP there were five people in the Jeep. One of the passengers, 63-year-old Lynn Otero from Albuquerque, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. Police say a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the Jeep. The teenager sustained unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital in Socorro.

The driver and two other passengers, a 66-year-old and a 13-year-old also sustained injuries. They all were transported to an area hospital in Socorro. NMSP say alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seatbelts appear to have been worn except for the passenger who was ejected.