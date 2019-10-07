New Mexico State Police officer suffers from brain aneurysm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is fighting for his life after suffering a brain aneurysm and his family is hoping the community can help.

“My immediate thought was that I was going to be a widow and have to raise my kids on my own,” says wife, Fedelina Armijo.

Officer Johnny Armijo’s wife says he complained about a headache last week. When they got to the hospital, doctors told him it was an aneurysm.

Luckily, he survived, but he’ll have to go through extensive therapy to get himself back in uniform. He has been with NMSP for 8 years.

“Every single one of our officers on this agency support him and his family as he’s battling through this. We’re hoping for a full recovery,” says Lt. Mark Soriano.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses.