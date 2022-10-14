LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that left 22-year-old Jesus Montoya dead west of Lovington. They say that Montoya had apparently rolled his pickup on Gill Rd. when it came to a stop in the middle of the road.

He got out of the truck and was walking in the ditch when a woman drove up on the crash. She swerved to avoid the crash and hit Montoya in the ditch. Montoya was taken to the hospital where he died. The woman was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.