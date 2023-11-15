“Senator Heinrich supports and respects New Mexicans’ right to peacefully protest, as guaranteed by the First Amendment. He is also committed to his staff’s right to work in a safe environment.

“There are many ways to exercise your First Amendment rights. Committing vandalism and breaking the law is not one of them. The Senator will continue to listen to all constituents who would like to make their voices heard and serve those in need of assistance.”

Caty Payette, Deputy Communications Director