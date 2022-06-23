NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senators Ben Ray Lujan and Martin Heinrich joined ten others on a letter calling for the FCC to do more stop robocalls and hold companies accountable for blocking the illegal calls. The FCC has implemented rules requiring cell phone carriers to adopt caller ID technology to authenticate numbers but many still get through.

The senators say the average American received nearly 200 robocalls in 2021. Senator Lujan put the blame on both the phone companies and the FCC saying more needs to be done to track down where the calls are coming from. “A lot of these are coming from somewhere or some entity or some region. Well, they can work to stop it at that point,” said Sen. Lujan.

Senator Lujan said if more action is not taken by the companies, they could move toward more Congressional oversight.