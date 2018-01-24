New Mexico senator proposes bill to help increase voter turnout

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is introducing legislation and is hoping to increase voter turnout in New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is proposing a joint resolution to join a growing number of states using automatic voter registration.

It would make it the state’s responsibility to make sure every citizen who is eligible to vote is registered.

Those in favor of it say it would make it easier for the public to participate in elections.

Those against are arguing voter fraud among other issues.

2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>

________________Send a Breaking News TipReport an error or typoLearn about the KRQE apps

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss