New Mexico senator proposes bill to help increase voter turnout

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is introducing legislation and is hoping to increase voter turnout in New Mexico.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is proposing a joint resolution to join a growing number of states using automatic voter registration.

It would make it the state’s responsibility to make sure every citizen who is eligible to vote is registered.

Those in favor of it say it would make it easier for the public to participate in elections.

Those against are arguing voter fraud among other issues.

